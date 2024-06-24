Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo Says OnlyFans Gives Her Freedom

Drea de Matteo OnlyFans Changed My Life ... Now I'm My Own Boss!!!

desperation and freedom
'Sopranos' star Drea de Matteo says OnlyFans empowers her to take care of her family financially ... and now she's feeling like a mob boss.

Drea's among the celebs stripping it off on sites like OnlyFans and making an absolute fortune in doing so ... and TMZ is examining the growing trend in Hollywood of getting naked on the internet.

BARING IT ALL
When her bank account dwindled down to only a few hundred bucks, Drea says she bit the bullet and joined the OnlyFans trend ... because she didn't have a choice.

Tons of backlash and negativity followed, but Drea is welcoming all the hate ... in our new documentary "TMZ Presents: Famous & Naked" she says, "Bring it the f*** on!!!"

Drea says there's a lot of shadiness in Hollywood and OnlyFans is a safer space for her ... and with her newfound financial freedom she doesn't have to answer to anyone.

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day's also featured in our new doc, which starts streaming on Tubi for free June 23, and she gives a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of an OF model.

