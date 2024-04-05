Drea de Matteo's Son Hates Her OnlyFans Career, Here's Her Response to Him

Play video content The Sage Steele Show

Drea de Matteo's not backing down when her son, Waylon, calls her out for her OnlyFans career ... revealing how her winning argument puts him in his place in an instant.

The "Sopranos" star calls her 12-year-old a "greedy little bastard" on the latest episode of "The Sage Steele Show" ... and she reminds him of all the luxuries he's enjoying when he brings up her ass-showing ways on the platform.

Drea recalls asking him once, "Do you like that jacket you just asked me to buy you? You like all the things that you want that make you happy? You like that new PC that you begged for for Christmas? Because you wouldn't have that s*** if Mommy didn't show her ass!"

She says her son's love for the finer things in life means her explanation shuts him up real quick.

Drea says that convo isn't all that shocking, because she and her kids keep it real in their household. Case in point ... the sound advice she gave Waylon on how to handle potential bullying over her OF, saying she told him, "If they say anything, say 'those boobies fed me when I was a little baby, and they're still feeding me now.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

But, looks like Drea's daughter Alabama is totally on board with her mom's career move -- even so, she made sure to sit both kids down recently to give them a heads up on a super raunchy collab she did with Carmen Electra.