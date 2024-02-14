'Sopranos' Star Drea De Matteo Having Fun Inspiring 'Mob Wife Aesthetic'

Play video content TMZ.com

Drea De Matteo is the "It" girl again, as the poster child for the mob wife aesthetic trend from TikTok ... and that means it's time to bust out that wardrobe her 'Sopranos' character first made famous.

The actress, who played Adriana La Cerva on the hit HBO series, joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live," and we asked her what it feels like to see her old fashion choices back in pop culture.

Drea says she's leaning into it, and enjoying dressing up like Adriana again ... and that means lots of animal prints and furs. Before ya go ratting her out to PETA, DDM says she only wears faux.

In fact, she was heading to a photo shoot after chatting with us, and gave us a sneak peek of the Mob Wives aesthetic she was about to be rockin' in Little Italy.

While Drea's having fun with the TikTok trend, it's not how she dresses in real life ... and she's actually launching her own fashion line called Ultrafree.

But as long as mob wife is trending, Drea's going to lean into it ... and she's happy to see other celebs like Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez embracing the look.