Drita D'Avanzo Defends Khloe Kardashian's 'Mob Wife'-Style Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian's catching flak for wearing what looks like a real fur coat, but Drita D'Avanzo's not upset at all ... telling us she's excited the look -- credited to her cast -- is coming back into vogue.

We talked to the "Mob Wives" star, who told us ... furs and leather make for a fun and sexy look and she thought Khloe looked amazing in the coat. BTW, sources in the know told us the coat is faux fur.

Drita says she's heard from a ton of fans recently who mention her and the late, great Big Ang when stars wear these extravagant fur coats. Khloe's obviously on that same page -- when she posted sexy pics from a wintry photo shoot, she captioned it, "It’s giving mob wife vibes…. Faux mob wife of course."

Not only that, but Drita says she's seen lots of kids posing in this style on social media -- a kinda weird-funny moment for DDA because she knows the true cost of those clothes

D'Avanzo said the clothes aren't just a look to her ... it's all part of the mob wife "lifestyle," saying she and her fellow "Mob Wives" were married to their husbands and the life, which she admits ain't easy.

She says it's cute to see teens emulating the look, as it'll definitely keep them warm ... but Drita warns that's where the association should stop -- because it's a "damn sure, f***ing cold life."

On a happier note, Drita's got a whole lotta interesting projects coming her way ... partly because the "Mob wives" look is so popular again. She said she's developing a scripted series with a major studio about her life -- taking fans from her humble roots growing up to becoming a famous TV personality.

When we talked she was on the set of a Steve Madden photo shoot for his Mob Connection clothing line -- and she credits getting the gig to the resurgent aesthetic.