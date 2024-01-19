Khloe Kardashian's 'Fur' Coat in Aspen Raises Eyebrows Among Activists

Khloe Kardashian bundled up against Aspen's winter chill, but caused a firestorm over her fur coat's authenticity -- and we've got the answer to the question: real or faux?

The reality star stepped out Thursday night in a thick black and gray "fur" coat for some sister bonding with Kim and Kendall ... who were also tagging along, and looking fashionable.

In news that'll shock no one, the coat's causing a lot of debate online ... 'cause it looks pretty dang real -- which is weird since Khloe's spoken out in support of animal rights in the past. In fact, she did a whole ass campaign on it way back in the day ... an edgy one at that.

'Memba, KK stripped buck naked for a PETA campaign back in 2008 ... with the tagline that she'd "rather go naked" than wear fur -- and hey, no complaints here on that front!!!

She seemingly had a falling out with PETA a few years later after they threw a flour bomb at Kim on a red carpet ... issuing a statement saying PETA lied about their relationship with the culprit -- and she expressed disappointment about their support for the lady who did it.

She added at the time, "I've been a vocal supporter of PETA for a long time but I have also been very vocal about anti-bullying, so this was a huge disappointment for me."

Anyway, we figured out whether this thing is the real McCoy or not -- sources with direct knowledge are telling us it's actually faux fur -- so feel free to put down your pitchforks, folks.

The KarJenners do this kinda thing all the time BTW -- Kendall wore what looked like fur in Aspen last month after her split with Bad Bunny and Kylie seemingly wore a real fur scarf on a trip in 2022 ... basically, the ladies kinda stir up drama on this front now and then.