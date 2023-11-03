Khloe Kardashian Appears to Address Blackfishing Halloween Controversy

Khloe Kardashian seems to be responding to the backlash over what many took as her blackfishing for Halloween ... and assuming she is, you could argue she's keeping calm and carrying on.

The youngest Kardashian sister took to IG late Thursday with a handful of cryptic quotes that appear to address the controversy head-on ... and based on the words she's throwing up, it sounds like she's saying this indignation is up for debate and in the eye of the beholder.

The quote reads, "You can't control how others interpret your actions our words. Everyone perceives things based on their current situations and mindset. Just keep acting with honesty, love and a good heart." In other words ... Khloe's intimating she meant no harm.

There are additional quotes she posted that seemed to further elaborate ... including one where she references answering the universe's call to help people and another that says not to entertain negativity while choosing inner peace over turmoil. Very kumbaya, indeed.

It might not be the reaction some were seeking from Khloe ... but she appears content with letting this outrage fizzle out, 'cause from her POV -- or at least, from what we can glean here -- her conscience is clear when it comes to intent.

Worth noting ... Khloe tends to post these kinds of enlightening quotes all the time on her social media -- so this could just be her regular dump, but considering the latest noise aimed at her, it could easily be meant to speak on that as well. Eye of the beholder, right?

Remember, this isn't the first time Khloe and her sisters have been accused of blackfishing -- which is, perhaps, why there was so much uproar this time around for the Bratz lineup.

We'd be remiss not to mention this ... there are some who feel like the heat she took was unfair, but by and large -- the majority of people seemed to take offense over this.

Play video content TMZ.com