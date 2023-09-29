Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Has Phobia of Whales

Khloe Kardashian may have grown up on the coast, but that doesn't mean she's down with the creatures of the sea ... in fact, she's TERRIFIED of whales.

If you missed it, Khloe revealed her fear during the season 4 premiere of "The Kardashians" this week when the family took a trip to Mexico and could see whales nearby in the ocean. Khloe exclaimed, “I am really freaking out ... I feel like I am going to cry. I don’t think I am comfortable seeing it.”

Khloe further explained her phobia Friday, getting on X to say, "This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much."

She continued, "They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time. Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That’s f***ing bananas! We don’t even know what’s in there."