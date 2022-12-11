Kylie Jenner Wears Seemingly Real Fur Scarf On Aspen Trip with Kendall

Kylie Jenner looked to have the remnants of a dead animal around her neck during a weekend trip to Aspen with Kendall Jenner ... the question being, is it real?

The two KarJenner sisters were in the ritzy Colorado ski town Saturday, where they hit the streets for a little retail therapy ... dressed up in their best winter getups, of course. Kendall was rocking an intricately-designed trench coat with matching leather gloves and boots.

Kylie, meanwhile, was wearing some sort of snowsuit with a headband and sunglasses. The piece of her ensemble that stood out, though ... a white scarf, which looks like real fur.

She was definitely flaunting it as part of her outfit, and ya gotta imagine if any animal activists were around -- they might've thrown a fit. Luckily, that wasn't the case ... it was just a bunch of fans nearby who saw Kylie and Kendall and wanted photos, which they obliged.

Kylie's been in these people's crosshairs before -- getting yelled at here in L.A. and bombarded with bullhorn chants. She's never directly addressed the fur controversies as far as we've seen ... so maybe she's sticking to her guns and wearing what she likes.