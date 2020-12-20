Kylie Jenner Attacked by Animal Rights Activists Over Fur

Play video content TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner got an earful Saturday night as she left a store that sells lots of fur ... as protesters slammed her, calling her a monster.

Kylie was leaving Moncler in Bev Hills when animal rights activists armed with megaphones descended on her car and began screaming, "Shame on you," "You're a monster," and "Animals are skinned alive."

The group blocked her Rolls-Royce as the driver attempted to beat a hasty retreat, all the while screaming at her. One of her bodyguards tried to remove a protester from the path of Kylie's car, and the 2 briefly got into it.

Kylie has been criticized before for wearing fur ... notably last year when she and Stassie were wearing the Foxy Leather Coat by Saks Potts, a coat made with fox-fur trim.