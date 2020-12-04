Kylie Jenner Seeking Protection from Alleged Neighborhood Burglar

Exclusive

Kylie Jenner says a man who was recently busted for burglary in her gated community has it out for her ... and she's run to court to get protection.

Kylie beelined it to court Friday and filed legal docs seeking a restraining order against a man named Justin Bergquist. Law enforcement sources tell us Bergquist allegedly broke into a home in Kylie's neighborhood last month, left without taking anything -- but came back and tried to get inside the gates again.

We're told security stopped him the second time and called the cops, and he told officers he was there to see Kylie.

Our sources say it's unclear if Bergquist mistakenly thought the first home he allegedly broke into was Kylie's ... but in any event, he was arrested for burglary and trespassing.

Court records show Bergquist was charged with burglary, and he's due back in court next month after pleading not guilty in his criminal case.