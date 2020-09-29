Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers About Shopify Security Breach

Breaking News

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company blasted out an alarming email, letting its customers know there's been a security breach with Shopify -- the company that manages its e-commerce platform.

Kylie Cosmetics says Shopify informed them the "security incident" affected names, addresses, emails, product orders, and even the last four digits of the credit card for potentially impacted customers.

Shopify says less than 200 companies were hit in the breach, and its investigation found that it was the result of 2 rogue support team members engaging "in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants."

Shopify says it immediately shut down access to its network to those 2 individuals and is now working with law enforcement -- including the FBI -- in their "investigation of these criminal acts."

On the bright side ... Shopify confirms what Kylie's company email says -- full payment details were not compromised, and any orders placed on the Kylie Cosmetics site, at this time, are safe and secure.

Still, it sounds pretty serious, and Kylie Cosmetics says its customers' trust is all-important, so it's making an effort to be as forthcoming as possible.

Shopify -- one of the world’s leading commerce platforms, powering more than a million businesses worldwide -- claims ... "This incident was not the result of a technical vulnerability in our platform, and the vast majority of merchants using Shopify are not affected."

Nevertheless, the company insists it does not take these events lightly.