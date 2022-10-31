Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Selling Beverly Hills Mansion For $22M

We're Selling Our First Home Together ...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are lightening up ... unloading their Bev Hills mansion and gunning for a big, fat profit!.

K&T listed the property for $21.9M ... standing to make an enormous profit, given they bought the place 4 years ago for $13.45M.

It clearly has sentimental value ... it's the first house they bought together. Nonetheless, $$$ is $$$.

The main house is a 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion. Just to give you an idea of scale, the primary bedroom alone is 2,300 square feet ... the size of most homes.

But wait, there's more ... a movie theater, a billiard room, a gym, a massage room and the obligatory pool.

Kylie owns 4 other properties, including the swanky, $12M Hidden Hills crib.