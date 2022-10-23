Travis Scott Denies Rumor He Hung Out with Ex-GF, 'Don't Know This Person'

Travis Scott is shrugging off a rumor he was hanging out with a former GF last week -- calling the allegation and a blurry on-set video clip of himself ... "a lot of weird s**t."

Travis is referring to a video recently posted on IG by a woman named Rojean Kar, who he allegedly hooked up with way back before he and Kylie Jenner met and started dating.

The clip, in her IG stories, shows Travis on the set of a music video he's directing ... and it makes it seem like Rojean is just a few feet away from him. She joked in her caption, "I'm directing obvi."

But early Sunday morning Travis denied any knowledge of her being on the set -- if she actually was -- and even further, seems to be denying they were ever a thing.

His response says, "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I am saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person."

For her part, Rojean claimed, in The Shade Room comments, she didn't even know Travis was going to be on the music video set, and said she was absolutely invited to be there. She doesn't say who invited her, though.

Travis' denial seems to have pissed her off ... she posted a video saying the rapper is full of BS, and claimed to have receipts proving they once dated.

What we do know for sure is Travis never publicly declared they were dating when they were first linked in 2013 -- but, they had posted pics and videos together. There were rumors she was at the center of Trav and Kylie's 2019 split, but even Rojean denied that.

In her video, she does claim to have been with Travis on Valentine's Day ... another claim he's shooting down by posting a photo with a very dismissive caption.