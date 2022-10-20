Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Travis Scott Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit With Victim's Family

Travis Scott Settles 1st Astroworld Lawsuit ... With Victim's Family

10/20/2022 9:54 AM PT
travis scott
Getty

Travis Scott is starting to put the legal fallout from the Astroworld tragedy behind him ... reaching a settlement with one victim's family, marking the first known settlement of all of the cases surrounding the deadly music festival.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who reps the family of Axel Acosta, tells TMZ ... the family settled out of court after suing Travis, Live Nation and others.

Axel Acosta
Family of Axel Acosta

Remember ... 21-year-old Axel died from injuries suffered at the November 2021 concert. Buzbee previously told us Axel traveled all the way from Washington to see the Houston festival and was a huge Travis fan.

Terms of the settlement are confidential, Buzbee says, and the family wants people to remember Axel as a "beloved son, brother and student" who was also "kind and loving" and is "greatly missed."

Travis Scott Performing at Astroworld 2021
Launch Gallery
Travis Scott Performing at Astroworld 2021 Launch Gallery
Getty

While Travis is done with the first of the many lawsuits against him ... the legal side is far from over. There were 10 people in total who died at Astroworld, and Travis is still dealing with lawsuits filed by others impacted by the tragic incident.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later