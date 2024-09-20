15-Year-Old Mom Killer Carly Gregg Found Guilty Of Murder

A jury has handed down their verdict in the murder trial of Carly Gregg, the 15-year-old charged with fatally gunning down her mother with a .357 Magnum in March.

The Mississippi teen was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and tampering with evidence.

Play video content Court TV

As Gregg was being read her fate, she was visibly distraught ... tears welling up in her eyes while the jury filed in, looking crestfallen after she was convicted on all three of the charges against her, before breaking into sobs.

Play video content

As we reported, home-security footage was shown during the week-long trial of Gregg appearing to follow her mother, Ashley Smylie, into their house ... gunshots are heard off-screen, before Gregg, who was 14 at the time, sits on a stool in the kitchen and browses Smylie's cell phone.

Gregg then reportedly texted her stepfather, Heath, to lure him to the home. He was shot and wounded in the shoulder while struggling with Carly for the gun when he arrived at the house.

Play video content TMZ Studios

The shocking video from the March 19 shooting of her mother was played Tuesday in a Rankin County courtroom during Gregg's murder trial, which has received national attention.

Play video content 9/19/24 CourtTV

Prosecutors initially offered Gregg a plea deal that would've landed her in jail for 40 years ... but, she turned it down and her attorneys were pursuing an insanity defense.