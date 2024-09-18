Harvey Weinstein Charged With One Count Of Criminal Sexual Act

Harvey Weinstein was just arraigned in the retrial of his New York sexual assault case ... and, federal prosecutors have finally revealed the new charge against him.

Weinstein was slapped with one count of criminal sexual act after his indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court. According to court documents, Weinstein allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on another person between April 29, 2006 and May 6, 2006.

The former movie producer pleaded not guilty, but otherwise sat quietly in a wheelchair at the defense table in the courtroom. Before his arraignment, Weinstein was photographed being wheeled out of Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and given a police escort to the courthouse.

About a week ago, prosecutors announced Weinstein had been indicted by a grand jury, but the document was kept under seal while the 72-year-old felon recovered in the hospital from a medical emergency.

In the original NYC trial, the jury found Weinstein guilty of 1st-degree criminal sexual act and 3rd-degree rape. However, the jury found him not guilty on 2 counts of predatory sexual assault charges, and a 1st-degree rape charge.

At the time of the announcement of the indictment last week, sources told us prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office asked Weinstein to testify ... but, we're told HW declined to testify because prosecutors would not say who his new accusers are.

Prosecutors did not reveal Weinstein's charges at the time of the indictment because he was rushed to the hospital days earlier for emergency heart surgery ... and, therefore, couldn't be arraigned.

Weinstein's conviction was overturned in April after an appeals court determined his constitutional rights were violated. The retrial is currently set for November.