Harvey Weinstein Indicted by Grand Jury on New Charges ... Ahead of Rape Retrial

Harvey Weinstein is facing new criminal charges ahead of his rape retrial in New York ... with prosecutors hitting him with a brand new indictment after more accusers came forward.

Manhattan prosecutors revealed in a hearing Thursday a grand jury handed up additional charges, which will remain sealed until Weinstein is arraigned -- which won't happen until he gets out of the hospital.

Weinstein reportedly faces the possibility of 3 new criminal complaints from 2005, 2006 and 2016.

Our sources say prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's Office convened the grand jury and asked Weinstein to testify ... but the disgraced Hollywood mogul declined to testify on his own behalf during the proceedings.

We're told Weinstein didn't talk because prosecutors refused to tell him who his new accusers are.

Play video content TMZ.com

The Manhattan D.A.'s Office says the women came forward in the aftermath of Weinstein's 2020 rape trial. Weinstein was convicted, but the conviction was overturned in April when an appeals court determined his constitutional rights were violated during the trial.

Prosecutors quickly moved to take another shot at convicting Weinstein ... and his retrial is tentatively set for November, with Weinstein's attorneys telling us he's eager to clear his name.

Weinstein did not appear in court today because he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital earlier this week for emergency heart surgery.