Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized with Covid, Double Pneumonia

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized ... Covid, Double Pneumonia

Harvey Weinstein is battling a slew of health issues from a prison hospital ... including the coronavirus and pneumonia.

Weinstein has been transferred to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan, where he's being treated for diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis and other conditions ... his rep, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed to TMZ.

Weinstein's camp says he's also tested positive for COVID-19 and double pneumonia. The health update was first reported Thursday by NBC News.

As we've reported ... Weinstein is awaiting a retrial in his NY rape case after his conviction was overturned in the spring.

Meanwhile, his legal team is looking to get a separate rape conviction in California overturned as well -- last month he filed a new appeal.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence throughout his highly publicized trials.

It's the second time in 3 months the disgraced movie mogul has been hospitalized at Bellevue. He went there in April for tests, when one of his attorneys told us Weinstein's health was a bit of a "train wreck."

