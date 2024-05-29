Harvey Weinstein Eager to Fight Rape Retrial as Prosecutors Weigh More Charges

Harvey Weinstein may be facing new criminal charges ahead of his rape retrial -- but whether they come through or not ... the guy's eager to get before another jury to clear his name.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was in court Wednesday in NYC, where prosecutors told a judge they were weighing the possibility of slapping him with new charges before his scheduled retrial, which is set to get underway sometime in September.

The reason ... the Manhattan D.A.'s office says more women have come forward in the aftermath of his 2020 trial, and they're in the middle of sorting whether their claims can be vetted and legally pursued ... noting there might be a statute of limitations issue at play.

No word on how many new women have come forward exactly -- but prosecutors flat out said if these new accusers can be thrown in ... they'll 100% hit him with a new indictment, and attempt to try him on the old charges as well as any new ones they tack on.

Weinstein's attorney, Arthur Aidala, tells TMZ ... "Mr. Weinstein is very anxious to move forward with this case -- and to be able to litigate the case in front of jurors in Manhattan and finally clear his name."

He also told reporters outside of the courthouse that new accusers wouldn't make a difference to HW ... because Aidala said, "He knows he's never done anything like this.