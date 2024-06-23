Paige VanZant Says Fighting Just A Hobby Now, OnlyFans Pays Bills

Play video content TMZ Studios

Paige VanZant says her modeling career is so lucrative, she is no longer pursuing fighting full-time ... admitting combat sports is more like a recreational activity than a profession to her these days.

The 30-year-old fighter-turned-OnlyFans model was a rising star in UFC ... earning a 5-4 record during her time in Dana White's organization.

But, she's now making a name for herself in an entirely different industry ... and ultimately, the money she's raking in from it has led her to shift gears for good.

"Fighting, I have to understand now, is just a hobby; it's my part-time job," PVZ said. "I have to realize that OnlyFans is what's providing everything for me."

In fact, Paige said she hit the gym recently ... and got so exhausted, she puked. It sounds like she saw it as a sign to stick to her time in front of the camera.

Baring all for the bucks will always draw some criticism ... but Paige -- who will still take the occasional fight offer -- isn't losing sleep over what others think about her decision.

"There's a lot of things I would to provide and support for my family," she added. "I would kill for my family. This is much less than that."