Paige VanZant's MMA Star Husband Challenges Dillon Danis To Fight

Former Bellator MMA star Austin Vanderford just publicly called out Dillon Danis for a fight ... telling Logan Paul's nemesis he's ready to throw hands for going after his wife, Paige VanZant.

The drama started earlier this week ... when PVZ claimed Danis is not a "real fighter" during an interview for her upcoming Misfits boxing match against Elle Brooke.

Danis got wind of Paige's comments ... and clapped back by threatening to air some dirty laundry that he claimed would ruin her marriage.

"How fast they forget!" Danis (2-0 in MMA) said on X. "Haha, relax, Paigey baby, just because I didn’t wife you doesn’t mean you have to be petty. Don’t make me bring up our two trips to Vegas and ruin your marriage."

Enter Vanderford (11-2) ... who came to his partner's defense on Thursday -- telling Danis he's willing to settle things in the cage or the ring.

"Dillon, guy ...," Vanderford said on Instagram. "Let's just fight. Paige's comments seemed to upset you. We are the same weight. We can box or do whatever you want."

Vanderford already predicted Danis' potential responses ... saying the guy will probably say he doesn't have enough of a following to make it worth his time.

Danis is known for being ruthless on social media -- as we previously reported, Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, sued him leading up to last year's fight ... saying the incessant trolling and posting about the Sports Illustrated model resulted in humiliation, emotional distress and reputational harm.