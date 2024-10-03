Fat Joe Backed by American Workers in 'Power to the Patients' Election Year Ad

Fat Joe is still going hard for victims of the American healthcare system ... he's pumping a new “Power to the Patients” PSA, urging politicians to fix cryptic healthcare costs -- dropping it during crunch time of an election year!!!

That urgency is felt in the new ad ... Joe addresses political officials on both sides of the fence, with various American workers backing his every word.

“To every elected official and politician in America, the people stand united, desperate for you to listen,” Joe demands. “If you’re not advocating for prices and transparency in healthcare, you are compromising every single American across this country. Because when we can’t see prices -- hospitals, insurance, and their middlemen charge us whatever they want. Our very own healthcare system is robbing all of us. We just need the prices. That’s how our economy works!!!"

"If you wanna do right by workers, employers, and unions… then you gotta do right by the people they represent and the families who depend upon them. And we gotta hear it. Prices now!”

Power To The Patients' data has revealed medical debt is the No. 1 cause of personal bankruptcy in the USA ... with hospitals and insurance agencies enabled to go willy-nilly on charges, without any laws to stop them.

Play video content TMZ.com