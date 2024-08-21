Fat Joe Receives Key to the City From NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Fat Joe's got every door in New York unlocked ... 'cause he's officially got a Key to the City -- and, Mayor Eric Adams gave it to him on his old stomping grounds.

The rapper's all the way up, receiving the ceremonial key Tuesday evening before his concert at the Bronx's Orchard Beach ... Mayor Adams handing over the key at the star-studded event.

Adams highlighted Fat Joe's skills as a rapper, as well as the philanthropic work Joe does, before presenting him with the key onstage.

We've told you all about FJ's advocacy ... mainly focused on lobbying politicians to pass bills promoting healthcare transparency -- sharing his concern medical companies are taking advantage of the average Joe.

He even pulled up at a rally in D.C. with Wyclef Jean and Jelly Roll to publicly push the bill ... meeting President Joe Biden a couple times over the last six months to talk about it, and other issues close to his heart.

The Key to the City's a big achievement ... and, not the only ceremonial honor he's received in recent months -- taking home an honorary doctorate from Lehman College in May, where he credited his Bronx upbringing for making him the man he is today.

So, congrats Fat Joe ... hard work in the community's clearly the Key to Success.

TMZ first reported Mayor Adams recently rescinded the same honor to another famous rapper -- Diddy was requested to return the Key to the City following the Cassie assault video, as TMZ reported.

Adams said he was "deeply disturbed" by the video.