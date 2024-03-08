Fat Joe Meets Biden At White House, Campaigning For Healthcare Transparency

Fat Joe's push in D.C. to gut America's cryptic healthcare system last night peaked with an encounter with the man in charge himself -- President Joe Biden!!!

The Bronx-bred rapper came face to face with the Prez following his SOTU address that took shots at Donald Trump -- a personal invite from his good friend, House Rep. Nanette D. Barragán.

Health care is the only service where we don't know the cost until we get a bill AFTER we’ve received the service.



I invited @fatjoe to @POTUS' State of the Union to highlight the urgent need for price transparency in hospitals & across our healthcare system. pic.twitter.com/9eKZxx3A7u — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) March 7, 2024 @RepBarragan

Sources close to the encounter tell TMZ Hip Hop they exchanged pleasantries inside the Capitol Building ... Joe's skills as an MC have cemented his life's legacy and even he was impressed with Biden's delivery!!!

Joe wasn't only representing Barragán, he's been in D.C. all week on behalf of the Power to the Patients org that combats hidden hospital fees and we're told Joe's stance is 100% bipartisan ... he even had Democrats and Republicans flocking to him for selfies after he dapped up Biden.

Chuck D's also fighting the power for the patients, an issue, he recently stressed to TMZ, that needs to be corrected sooner rather than later as the American people are often left in the dark about how the systems work.