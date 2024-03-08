Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Fat Joe Meets Biden At White House, Campaigning For Healthcare Transparency

Fat Joe Politickin' w/ Joe at White House ... U.S. People Need Healthcare Transparency!!!

3/8/2024 12:25 PM PT
Fat Joe Meets Joe Biden At White House
Fat Joe's push in D.C. to gut America's cryptic healthcare system last night peaked with an encounter with the man in charge himself -- President Joe Biden!!!

The Bronx-bred rapper came face to face with the Prez following his SOTU address that took shots at Donald Trump -- a personal invite from his good friend, House Rep. Nanette D. Barragán.

Sources close to the encounter tell TMZ Hip Hop they exchanged pleasantries inside the Capitol Building ... Joe's skills as an MC have cemented his life's legacy and even he was impressed with Biden's delivery!!!

Joe wasn't only representing Barragán, he's been in D.C. all week on behalf of the Power to the Patients org that combats hidden hospital fees and we're told Joe's stance is 100% bipartisan ... he even had Democrats and Republicans flocking to him for selfies after he dapped up Biden.

Transparency In Health Care
Chuck D's also fighting the power for the patients, an issue, he recently stressed to TMZ, that needs to be corrected sooner rather than later as the American people are often left in the dark about how the systems work.

They're definitely running in the right circles to push a bill.

