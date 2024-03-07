President Joe Biden Set to Address Nation in Critical State of the Union Address

President Biden is giving his third State of the Union address since being in office ... and he's got a lot to talk about heading into his campaign for a second term.

POTUS is speaking to the nation from the Capitol, making his case to return to the White House as voters get ready for his election rematch with Donald Trump.

While lotsa folks are concerned about Biden's age -- he's 81 and Trump is 77 -- the Prez says his age is actually a positive as it gives him a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Biden's prepared remarks have him saying, "My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me."

Other topics Joe is likely to address ... the war in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, abortion, taxes, healthcare, immigration, inflation and prescription drug prices.

Biden's expected to highlight his accomplishments during his first 3 years in the White House, and draw a fine line between Republicans and himself ... possibly even getting some shots in at the GOP.

JB's been working on his speech for a minute now, but attempted to lighten the mood early on Thursday by posting a Zoom call with several ex-presidents from TV and film.

No one's seriously expecting him to borrow from Bill Pullman's famous "Independence Day" speech.

SOTU addresses are always important as they're intended to address all the issues impacting Americans -- but this one's even more critical as it's likely to be the single largest audience Biden will have between now and Election Day.