Fat Joe Reveals New Album Dropping in August, Says Kanye Shouldn't Quit Rap

Don't think for a second Fat Joe's social media and political ambassador career is making him forget his roots as an MC ... he's returning to music with a new album in August!!!

Joe was feeling all the way up and spilled the tea Tuesday in Bev. Hills. It's been nearly 2 years since his last project, and he should have a lot to rap about!!!

Hip Hop music has been experiencing a renaissance lately ... Nas + DJ Premier and Common + Pete Rock are both releasing collaborative albums and like Joe, Rakim and LL Cool J are also returning to the solo front.

Joe tells us he's heard some of the Common and Pete Rock project and it's 🔥. The Chi rap legend gave himself a glowing endorsement when we last saw him out, but he doesn't have to toot his own horn anymore!!!

LL recently recruited Joe for his single "Saturday Night Special" so Joe's mic has been getting warm.