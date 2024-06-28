Fat Joe and E-40 Hype Crowd at President Biden's North Carolina Rally

'All the Way Up!!! 🚀

President Biden's proving he has rappers on speed dial just like Donald Trump does -- recruiting a pair of hip hop legends to help rally his down south supporters!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got this video of Fat Joe and E-40 performing onstage Friday for the prez and First Lady Jill Biden's post-debate rally in Raleigh, NC.

Biden displayed a jolt of energy he didn't have during last night's debate, and it's safe to say, the audience was feeling it.

Fat Joe hyped the crowd with his "All The Way Up" classic blasting in the background, reminding them of the ongoing fight for healthcare transparency in Washington D.C. -- and reminding them they were cheering for the actual POTUS!!!

E-40 rocked voters with his "Tell Me When to Go" banger, and got a standing ovation for his effort.

Trump recently recruited Brooklyn rappers Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for a similar rally, but -- as ya might expect -- they didn't get nearly the same reception.

The enthusiasm the Joe's and 40 brought was much needed, as almost all political pundits say Biden took a beating in Thursday night's debate.

RFK Jr. joined "TMZ Live" Friday, and even suggested the Democratic Party encourage Biden to step aside, and pony up another candidate. He has an interesting offer for whoever runs on the Democratic ticket.

At any rate, the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign says enlisting the rap legends is part of its "outreach efforts to the diverse coalition" of the party.