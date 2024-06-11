Dusty Locane Reacts to Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow's Trump Support

Play video content TMZ.com

New York City drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are raising some eyebrows after standing side-by-side with Donald Trump at a recent rally -- but their fellow Brooklyn spitter Dusty Locane understands the move ... for the most part.

Dusty recently linked with TMZ Hip Hop at Summer Jam, giving his two cents on Sheff and Sleepy's unexpected involvement with Trump's May 23 Bronx rally.

Trump invited both Winners Circle Entertainment artists to tip-toe on stage where they endorsed his plan to return to the White House ... even joining in on the "Make America Great Again" chants.

The move angered Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg to the point where he called for their removal from Summer Jam. Surprisingly, they weren't there, but Rosenberg's denied any involvement.

Sheff and Sleepy wound up voluntarily bowing out of the festival, and Dusty tells us that backing Trump was a decision best for them.

Not to ruin a good story but just to clarify the real Summer Jam situation ... please watch and if you're one of the many people that I've supported over the years that knows how I get down -- please feel free to share this cuz the hate and negative definitely is being shared pic.twitter.com/5zPN1MkABJ — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) June 3, 2024 @Rosenbergradio

Both Sheff and Sleepy are facing gun charges in a spiraling gang case that alleges they're members of a Crips organization responsible for multiple shootings.

Dusty can relate to the legal drama -- he just got home in February after serving a little over a year in prison for a gun charge of his own, but says he'll skip the Trump endorsement this election season.

Dusty admits the transition back to society has its ups and downs; a point highlighted in his latest material leading up to his new EP.

