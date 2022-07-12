DJ Drama Says Rapper Badda TD is Next In NYC, Drops Gangsta Grillz

DJ Drama’s executive radar is zeroing in on New York City, where he's found the next rapper he thinks can blow: Badda TD!!!

The 20-year-old artist and Generation Now founder recently connected on “The World Is Yours: Gangsta Grillz” -- the latest installment in his legendary rap catalog.

Drama tells TMZ Hip Hop ... “Gangsta Grillz has always been about spotlighting artists defining their own lane and Badda TD is definitely up next out of New York."

The project features fellow NYC red-hot upstarts Ron Suno and Dusty Locane, and follows Jim Jones and Tyler, The Creator in the GG series.

Drama recently gave aspiring hip hop artists gems on how to get signed when we last saw him in person.

He and his GN co-execs recently inked a big extension with Atlantic Records and are doing it even bigger with Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow.