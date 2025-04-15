Tokyo Toni Fights Ex-Roommate for Alleged Stealing, Woman Claims Sexual Harassment

Who Claims She Got Evicted for Not Licking Cooter!!!

Tokyo Toni thought it would be a good idea to invite a stray fan to live with her ... an idea that exploded in her face when the two women began throwing blows!!!

On Tuesday, Tokyo let fans into her turmoil for the past 6 weeks since she opened her heart and the doors to her home.

Tokyo says the woman posed as a fan -- and as a music producer who was down and out and needed to get back on her feet.

Tokyo told her TikTok on Monday that she caught the woman in a web of lies and kicked her out ... only to come home soon after and see her Washington, D.C. area house smashed up -- and $98K worth of her goods COMPLETELY GONE!!!

Tokyo ended up confronting the woman, who still happened to be lingering in the area -- and the two began punching each other ... but for totally different reasons!!!

The woman claimed she had rebuffed Tokyo's sexual advances to go down on her, and the animosity was channeled through her fists.