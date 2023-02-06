Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress

Blac Chnya Mom Rips Her Grammys Outfit ... 'It Was Horrible!!!'

2/6/2023 4:28 PM PT
Chyna
Blac Chyna's mom is NOT a fan of the way her daughter dressed for the Grammy Awards ... ripping her child's fashion choice as "horrendous."

TOUGH LOVE
Tokyo Toni tells TMZ ... Chyna's outfit, an all black one-piece body suit decked out in rhinestones and feathers, was a "horrible" look -- and she's seriously questioning her daughter's decision.

blac chyna
For Tokyo, the Grammys are all about looking elegant ... and she would have rather seen Blac Chyna bust out a blonde wig and a golden dress and call it a day.

Of course, Blac Chyna's dress is getting tons of attention ... but her mom thinks it's for all the wrong reasons.

Chyna and Tokyo Toni
Tokyo's also taking shots at Chyna's new boyfriend, Twin Hector ... she thinks the rapper seriously influenced her daughter's Grammys look, which she also dragged as "terrible."

Don't get it twisted ... Tokyo's not calling her daughter out in the media ... TT tells us she already texted BC with her critiques ... which, not surprisingly, didn't get a positive response from Chyna.

