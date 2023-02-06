Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress

Blac Chyna's mom is NOT a fan of the way her daughter dressed for the Grammy Awards ... ripping her child's fashion choice as "horrendous."

Play video content TMZ.com

Tokyo Toni tells TMZ ... Chyna's outfit, an all black one-piece body suit decked out in rhinestones and feathers, was a "horrible" look -- and she's seriously questioning her daughter's decision.

For Tokyo, the Grammys are all about looking elegant ... and she would have rather seen Blac Chyna bust out a blonde wig and a golden dress and call it a day.

Of course, Blac Chyna's dress is getting tons of attention ... but her mom thinks it's for all the wrong reasons.

Tokyo's also taking shots at Chyna's new boyfriend, Twin Hector ... she thinks the rapper seriously influenced her daughter's Grammys look, which she also dragged as "terrible."