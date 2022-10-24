Blac Chyna Threatens Legal Action Against TikTok Star Over Sex Trafficking Claims

Blac Chyna is denying allegations of kidnapping and sex trafficking Ava Louise ... she says the claims are just a desperate attempt to boost the TikTok star's following.

BC had her lawyers fire off a cease and desist letter to Ava after the social media star recently uploaded a series of TikTok posts where she accused Chyna of holding her hostage and trying to pimp her out.

Ava Louise is claiming that Blac Chyna kidnapped her and attempted to sex traffic her. pic.twitter.com/RwLCYkO1NJ — Jada 🫧 (@BitchofWallSt) October 21, 2022 @BitchofWallSt

In the legal letter, obtained by TMZ, Chyna says everything Ava's alleging is "false, extreme and outrageous" ... and her lawyers are demanding that she immediately cease and desist ... or face the legal consequences.

Blac Chyna's legal team is also taking aim at Ava's credibility ... they say it's part of a pattern of "menacing and outrageous conduct" to increase Ava's social media platform, saying Ava previously admitted to making up false rumors about Kanye West hooking up with YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star.

It's worth noting ... Kris Jenner threatened Ava with a lawsuit last year after Ava claimed she received a cease and desist letter from Kris' company threatening legal action if she didn't stop making allegations about Kim and Kanye.

Kris' camp says they never sent Ava such a letter and her story was all made up.