Tokyo Toni's Hoping To Help Appeal Blac Chyna, Kardashian Verdict

Play video content TMZ.com

Tokyo Toni's trying to raise some cash to make Blac Chyna's appeal happen, but she also hopes the Kardashians can mend the rift between them.

We got Tokyo Tuesday in L.A., and she's calling BS on the Kardashian ruling ... she thinks they've got a solid chance on appeal, if they raise $400K she says they need for the lawyers.

Tokyo started a GoFundMe to raise the funds, but the page hasn't seen much activity -- so far it's at an anemic $810.

Tokyo also wants the Kardashians to "do what's right" and stop the war ... especially because Chyna and Rob share 5-year-old Dream.

Play video content BACKGRID

As you recall, we caught up with Chyna the day after she lost her $100M defamation suit ... she seemed in good spirits, saying her time in court had been fun.