Tokyo Toni's Hoping To Help Appeal Blac Chyna, Kardashian Verdict

Tokyo Toni Crossing Fingers For An Appeal ... Wants The Kardashians To Make Things Right

5/5/2022 12:30 AM PT
TOTALLY UNFAIR!!!
Tokyo Toni's trying to raise some cash to make Blac Chyna's appeal happen, but she also hopes the Kardashians can mend the rift between them.

We got Tokyo Tuesday in L.A., and she's calling BS on the Kardashian ruling ... she thinks they've got a solid chance on appeal, if they raise $400K she says they need for the lawyers.

Chyna and Tokyo
Tokyo started a GoFundMe to raise the funds, but the page hasn't seen much activity -- so far it's at an anemic $810.

Tokyo also wants the Kardashians to "do what's right" and stop the war ... especially because Chyna and Rob share 5-year-old Dream.

ON THE HORIZON
As you recall, we caught up with Chyna the day after she lost her $100M defamation suit ... she seemed in good spirits, saying her time in court had been fun.

The trial featured tons of explosive testimony, with the Kardashians claiming Chyna was violent with Rob, threatening to kill him and Kylie Jenner. Don't forget, Tokyo was by Chyna's side for the entire hearing.

