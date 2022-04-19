Blac Chyna's Mom, Tokyo Toni, Goes on Rant Against Kardashians

Play video content

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, is not a fan of the Kardashian family and she wants everyone to know it ... unloading on the entire family in a rant, following their appearance in court.

Tokyo fired shots at Kardashian/Jenner clan Monday night on Instagram live ... just hours after they all stood together in the same courtroom.

Ya gotta see the video ... Tokyo calls out the entire family, throwing out profanities at times and laughing hysterically at other moments.

At one point, she says the family 'looked dead' and compared Kris Jenner to a character from the movie 'Saw' ... another time she raps about the family and says, "They got no fatty. They need a daddy."

This live video came after Blac Chyna and her mom appeared in court for the first day of jury selection, for the $300 million fight with the Kardashians/Jenners ... it seems that Tokyo was getting a full kick out of it, as she was rolling a J and talking for minutes in a full-blown rant.

Play video content

During the court appearance, lots of members of the Kardashian clan showed up ... including Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie.

As we've told you, Blac Chyna sued her ex, Rob Kardashian and the entire fam back in 2017 ... accusing them of getting her and Rob's series, "Rob & Chyna," canceled for what she claims was a personal vendetta against and now its finally getting a day in court.

So, it's obvious Tokyo's beef comes on her daughter's behalf ... and she surely didn't hold back how she felt.