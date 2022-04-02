Blac Chyna Refocusing Energy on Looming Jury Trial Against Kardashians

Blac Chyna will finally get her day in court against the Kardashians -- this after a years-long legal battle over what happened to her old E! show ... and she's licking her chops.

The reality star and model -- who has children with both Rob Kardashian and Tyga -- signaled she would be shifting her energy on her civil case against the family that she says is going to be put forth before a jury in less than 2 weeks.

BC writes, "I plan to refocus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days. When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS."

She adds, "I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that whats right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong. And what they did was so wrong."

Chyna also says she's thankful a jury is going to get to hear firsthand what she claims happened behind closed doors, including alleged "lies" told and damage done.

She also had this to say ... "At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too."

Of course, this all dates back to 2017 -- when Chyna sued the Kardashians for what she claimed was them pulling the strings BTS to torpedo her and Rob's reality series, "Rob & Chyna" ... for a number of alleged reasons, including what she described as racist motives.

The Kardashians and their attorneys have fiercely pushed back on her claims, saying Chyna herself made the show impossible to continue -- on account of her having a restraining order against Rob, and their volatile relationship in general. They've denied her racism claims too ... saying it reeks of desperation and that her rationale has changed a lot over these 5 years.

We've also heard from production sources that the show wasn't nearly the hit Chyna might think it was ... and that there were a number of reasons to pull the plug.

Regardless of how each party might feel about the sitch, it seems a jury is finally gonna get to weigh in for themselves and decide once and for all.