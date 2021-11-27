Blac Chyna Weighs In on Omicron Variant & Unvaccinated People

Play video content TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's advice on the new 'rona variant is about the same from when she was screaming in an airport not too long ago -- everyone's gotta get vaccinated, and now.

We spoke to the influencer and reality TV star at LAX Friday, where she gave us her thoughts on what scientists are calling Omicron ... a new strain of COVID that's apparently spreading from South Africa to other parts of the world.

Chyna agrees it's pretty scary, but she stays on message ... saying folks have gotta get jabbed up. When we ask why she thinks many haven't yet -- she's got an interesting answer.

Play video content OCTOBER 2021 TMZ.com

Watch ... BC seems to think this might be about perception and proximity -- namely, if no one in your immediate circle is affected, you're less inclined to believe how dangerous the virus is.

To her, it's nothing to take lightly ... and she, unfortunately, knows that first-hand -- as Chyna tells us she's lost loved ones to COVID, noting it's not a game and absolutely lethal ... especially now that there's this new variant that's threatening to break loose.