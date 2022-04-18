Kardashians Attend Jury Selection for Blac Chyna Civil Case

Blac Chyna's civil case against the Kardashians is officially underway, and it seems the family at the center of it are quite invested right out the gate ... even for jury selection.

Indeed ... several of the Kardashian women are in court Tuesday as Chyna's lawyers and theirs pick men and women to weigh in once and for all. That includes Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie ... all of whom were present as the selection process got started.

Chyna's there too, obviously -- but one person who decided to skip today's proceedings ... her ex, Rob Kardashian, who was directly tied to BC during the initial run of their show.

We got eyes in the courtroom where they're ticking through potential jurors -- around 40 or so people have been brought in as prospects -- and besides the Kardashian presence ... it sounds like it's a pretty standard day as lawyers go through the motions with questions.

Fashion-wise, Kris is in a white pant suit ... the other ladies are in black pant suits.

As you know ... this case stems from Chyna's 2017 lawsuit, where she alleged the family torpedoed her and Rob's series, "Rob & Chyna," for what she claims was a personal vendetta against her. The suit's been stalled for years, but it's finally getting its day in court.

The Kardashians have denied her claims -- suggesting there were lots of reasons the show got nixed -- including the not-so-great ratings. They also insist they had nothing to do with that decision.

Despite all the back-and-forth mudslinging between both parties, we do know Chyna has been looking forward to her opportunity to make her case in front of a jury of her peers.