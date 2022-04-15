Kim Kardashian Was Joking About Dildos in Sex Tape Conversation

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian seemed to have a nagging suspicion, if there were another sex tape out there with her and Ray J ... it could only have been if he stuck a foreign object up her butt, but sources close to Kim tell TMZ, she was not serious ... it was a joke.

The first episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu showed Kim fretting about the rumors of a second sex tape. She said she was 99% sure one didn't exist, but if it did she mused, "What if I was f***ing sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my ass? I don't know."

As one source put it, "The comment was funny and dramatic in the moment with Kris and Khloe to drive home the pint that she really did not remember there being another tape."

Our sources say the next episode shows the lengths to which Kim went to ensure no tape existed, and if on the off chance it did it would never see the light of day. We're told you see Kanye handing Ray J's hard drive over to Kim to prove there's no additional footage.

As we reported, Ray J willingly gave Ye the hard drive. Our Ray J sources tell us he handed the hard drive over because he felt bad for Kim and wanted both of them to close the book on the 20-year-old sex tape saga. Ray's focusing on his fam and business and wants nothing to do with the tape. What's more, our Kardashian sources say Kim never really believed Ray would try to peddle another tape.