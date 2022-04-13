Kim Kardashian Wears Eye Popping Flaming Top for Lunch with Khloe, Kourtney

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian Flaming Hot Lunch Date ... With Kourtney & Khloe

4/13/2022 4:30 PM PT
Kim Kardashian was either headed to lunch or on her way to fight crime and save the San Fernando Valley as she stepped out in a superhero-chic outfit to meet Kourtney and Khloe.

The three sisters got their grub on Wednesday, and while Kourtney and Khloe wore something more reserved ... Kim rocked a flaming bodysuit, red leather skirt, gloves, fuzzy glasses and a fuzzy purse.

It's definitely a more flashy look than we've seen from Kim ... usually opting for a figure-hugging single-color piece. As we told you, Kim reveals on the premiere episode of "The Kardashians" Kanye offered to drop everything and become her full-time stylist, but this obviously isn't one of his looks ... as the couple isn't currently communicating much.

It appears the sisters were shooting for their Hulu show, shooting at Il Fornaio in Woodland Hills ... with producers visible at the restaurant's entrance.

As we told you, they've already wrapped season 1 and submitted it to Hulu ... and season 2 is in production. No sign of Pete, but we know he's already gotten some face time for the new season.

