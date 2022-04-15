Kanye West And Clermont Twin Shannade Out To Dinner In Malibu

Kanye West is circulating again ... Thursday night chowing down with Shannade Clermont, but we're pretty sure this dinner wasn't about romance.

Ye and Shannade -- one of the twins from "Bad Girls Club" -- hit up Nobu in Malibu. The 2 have history -- aside from being good pals, Shannade and her twin sis, Shannon, modeled for Yeezy season 6 drop in 2018. Shannade and Shannon hang out with a bunch of rappers ... Ye among them, so this isn't confirmed romantic.

As for the romance dept., Kanye seems to be on track with GF Chaney Jones, whom he recently took to a fancy Utah resort. He's showered her with gifts and even taken her to meet his family.

As for Shannade and Shannon ... aside from modeling for Kanye's brand, they've been called Kim Kardashian clones ... and not without some evidence.

