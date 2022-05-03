Blac Chyna In Good Spirits After Losing Defamation Lawsuit to Kardashians

Play video content BACKGRID

Blac Chyna seems to be rolling with the punches and doing just fine ... just a day after losing her $100M defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians.

We caught up with Chyna Tuesday, and asked all about her courtroom showdown ... interestingly enough, she seemed to be in good spirits.

She tells us, court has been "fun" and she's actually feeling really good. It didn't sound like all talk, either. She actually looked like she was not at all phased by the verdict -- while smiling and chatting it up -- maybe just happy the whole thing is over with?

As for what's next, she says she's simply focusing on working on herself ... and she's only worried about her music, her brand and her kids.

As you know, Blac Chyna and the Kardashians were in an explosive courtroom battle over the past weeks ... after she hit the family with a $100 million lawsuit in 2017, accusing them of defaming her and getting her reality show with Rob Kardashian canceled.