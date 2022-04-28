Blac Chyna Denied Redo on Stand, Trial Against Kardashians Going to Jury

Blac Chyna won't get another shot to take the stand in her lawsuit against the Kardashians ... because the judge just denied her bid to take the stand again.

Chyna wanted a redo on her testimony because she claimed she was triggered by the Kardashians' lawyer presenting her old nude photos in court while questioning her about the revenge porn pics Rob posted. She says from that point on, her testimony was derailed.

But, Thursday the judge shot down Chyna's request, and now the trial is wrapping up. Before breaking for lunch, jurors got instructions.

Closing arguments are on tap after the break, and then the jury will begin deliberations.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner have been present in court all day, and they were recently joined in the room by Kylie Jenner.