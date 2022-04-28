Tokyo Toni Says Blac Chyna is No Threat, Kardashians Are the Violent Ones

Play video content TMZ.com

Tokyo Toni is putting a hard stop to folks who say Blac Chyna is violent ... insisting she's not and never has been.

We caught up with Tokyo Toni, Wednesday at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse and she told us, her daughter isn't a threat to anyone. Toni says Blac Chyna is not that kinda girl. She was quick to add, the Kardashians are the violent ones, saying their show, 'KUWTK,' proves it.

TT tells us ... they're all trying to paint her and her daughter as crazy people, but in reality, they are just standing up for their rights.

Toni might have a hard time convincing some folks because she's had issues of her own.

Remember ... Tokyo was actually banned from the courtroom after firing shots at the Kardashians on Instagram live. She dug herself into a deeper hole after threatening the judge for kicking her out, saying ... "I'm gonna get that judge".

We should note, TT later backtracked and said she was referring to Kris Jenner when she used the word "judge" -- not the actual one in court ... though in context, that makes no sense.

As we reported, Black Chyna is suing the Kardashians for $100 mil ... for allegedly getting her 2017 reality show, with Rob Kardashian, canceled.