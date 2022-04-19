Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Play video content

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians.

Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.

This could be extremely problematic for Tokyo, because even an oblique threat against a judge is taken seriously by law enforcement ... especially after attacks against judges and their families increased measurably over the last few years.

Tokyo's been active on Instagram this week, going on the social media platform Monday and ripping the Kardashians over their appearance on the first day of jury selection.

In Monday's rant, Tokyo calls out the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan ... hurling profanities, laughing hysterically, claiming the family "looked dead" and comparing Kris Jenner to the bad guy from the movie "Saw."

Tokyo's initial video was addressed in court Tuesday morning, with the judge telling her she's no longer allowed back inside the courtroom for the trial.