Blac Chyna Demands a Redo on the Stand Over Revenge Porn Nudes

Blac Chyna wants another shot to go under oath in her case against the Kardashians -- claiming the revenge porn pics shown to her during her time on the stand screwed up her testimony.

The model and influencer's legal team just filed court docs asking the judge to grant her another opportunity to take the stand to testify about her damages claim, and they want all the testimony after she was shown the photos to be stricken from the record.

The reason ... her attorneys argue that the Kardashians' lawyer presenting her nudes to her -- while they were questioning her about the TRO she took out against Rob -- was triggering.

They claim it caused BC to panic and cry on the witness stand, completely derailing the rest of her testimony ... with BC apparently not able to answer basic questions that they say she would've otherwise been able to address without issue. The photos, they claim, left her incredibly emotional ... and she was unable to regain her composure even after a break.

Chyna's team also alleges that introducing the photos at all violated a previous order of the court to prevent just this kind of thing from happening during the trial. With all that in mind, her attorneys say her testimony for that part should be stricken, and that she should get a partial redo to testify about damages.

Now, as for what the Kardashians are saying about this ... their team is calling BS.

Attorneys for the family filed a response to Chyna's request, and they say to allow her to get on the stand again is absolutely ridiculous -- and clearly, a desperate ploy to fix what they say was a "disastrous" day for her, as she apparently floundered under pressure during cross-examination.

They say that the 11 hours she spent on the stand is longer than the total amount of time she was on camera for "Rob & Chyna," which the Kardashians find rich ... since that's what she's suing them over.