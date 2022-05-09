Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Says They Have a New Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Blac Chyna might be down, but she's not out -- at least according to her mom, who says the mother-daughter duo is teaming up yet again ... and going full David Letterman.

We spoke to Tokyo Toni in the aftermath of Chyna losing her court case against the Kardashians -- a brutal defeat that's surely going to be costly for her -- and our photog asked the obvious ... is there any chance BC will be on TV again???

The answer, per Toni, is ... absolutely! In fact, she dropped kind of a big nugget on us -- saying the two of them are actually getting right back to work for a new show that's quite different from what they've done before, which were more reality-based programs.

Unlike those other ventures -- including "The Real Blac Chyna" and "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!" -- TT tells us here that the upcoming series is a talk show ... where both mom and daughter sit down with guests and get the tea.

As you see, Toni's stoked about it ... and even invites us, TMZ, onto the show for a sit-down -- to which we say, why the heck not?!? Even more interesting is that Toni says this is going to be carried on her very own network -- dubbed SHN.

Assuming this comes to fruition the way Toni describes it, Chyna's nonchalant attitude from the other day makes a bit more sense ... apparently, she's got some things in the pipeline, and has reason to be happy -- even after her across-the-board defeat before a jury.