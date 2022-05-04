Blac Chyna Executive Producer Accuses Judge of Bias in Kardashian Trial

Play video content It's Tricky with Raquel Harper

Blac Chyna had the deck stacked against her in her fierce legal battle with the Kardashians ... so says the Executive Producer of "Rob & Chyna" who accuses the judge of bias.

Walter Mosley thinks the Kardashians had more than an edge ... they had an enormous advantage, from a gaggle of lawyers in the courtroom to an endless amount of money to drop on the case, and a judge whom he says clearly favored the famous fam. It was no surprise to Mosley, the Kardashians pulled off a win in the legal war with Chyna.

Mosley said on the "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" podcast ... it was a classic case of David versus Goliath. Mosley believes the Kardashian's legal bill came in at around $5 million.

He says as much as the judge seemed to like the Kardashians, he wasn't a fan of Chyna's lone lawyer.

Walter, who was in court for most of the trial and even testified, says he noticed some unbalanced treatment from the judge when he was on the stand.

