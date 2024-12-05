Khloé Kardashian Rekindles Feud With Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni

Khloé Kardashian is once against facing off against Blac Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni ... after making seemingly shady digs about the Internet personality's charitable acts at Thanksgiving.

Here's what went down .... Tokyo documented her decision to feed the homeless while her granddaughter Dream Kardashian's other relatives -- including other grandmother Kris Jenner -- celebrated with a lavish meal in Palm Springs, California. Remember, Chyna welcomed daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian in November 2016.

When one fan called out the strikingly different ways the celebs chose to ring in Turkey Day, Khloé chimed in ... and appeared to call Tokyo's generous acts a publicity stunt.

She wrote on Instagram ... "Watch out! ‘Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven’ Matthew 6:1-4."

The Good American founder assured her followers that the Kardashian-Jenners were being charitable ... even if they "don't post about it."

In a different comment, Khloé said she wasn't "knocking what anyone else chooses to show," but noted she wouldn't publicize her good deeds to get a "personal pat on the back."

She added ... "Highlighting a charity or an organization that may need some awareness is one thing, but I don’t feel comfortable highlighting people when they’re at a low point in their lives. To each their own, l’m only speaking for myself."

It didn't take long for Khloé's remarks to get back to Tokyo, who posted an expletive-filled video questioning KK's moral compass.

She ranted ... "Let's not forget the time you brought that homeless man to your house. It sounds like you said you don't do that. You put him on TV too. B**** you are a homeless case."

Fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will recall an early episode in season one ... when Khloé and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, gave a homeless man, named Shorty, a makeover -- but little else to get him back on his feet.

Tokyo clearly felt Khloé's comments were directed at her, calling them an attempt to undermine her work.

She continued ... "The day that Dream was born, I told that b**** don't ever play with me. I haven't gone in on them b*tches in eight years. And you wanna f***ing undermine what I do, b****."

This isn't the first time Tokyo has clashed with Khloé and her famous family. In 2022, TT was accused of making "veiled physical threats" online amid Chyna's $108 million lawsuit against the reality TV family ... she was later ordered to stay from the case altogether.