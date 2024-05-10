Fat Joe Recalls Chanting 'F*** You, Reggie' At Knicks-Pacers Game!

Play video content TMZSports.com

"We killed [Reggie Miller at The Garden.] The whole crowd, 20,000 people. 'F you, Reggie.' I ain't gonna lie, I might have been in on the chat."

That's New York legend, and forever Knicks superfan, Fat Joe ... recounting the insanely loud chant directed at the Pacers legend as game 2 came to a close, and the NY K took a 2-0 series lead.

Yo, Did Josh Hart just say what every Knicks fan wants to say to Reggie Miller every day, all day? pic.twitter.com/3cHa70e7mS — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 9, 2024 @MichaelRapaport

58-year-old Miller was part of the ESPN broadcast ... and the Hall of Famer wasn't shy, continually taking jabs at Knicks fans throughout the game, reminding the MSG faithful that he "owned" NYC.

Well, not Wednesday.

Of course, there's a real reason Knicks fans have beef with RM. He was a thorn in the fanbase's side for many years ... and the teams had many crazy intense playoff matchups. In 1995, Miller famously scored 8 points in 9 seconds, leading Indiana to a game 1 victory at the Garden. The Pacers went on to win the series.

Joe, who has been a mainstay courtside at Madison Square Garden ... and had the best seat in the house. He was literally sitting next to Jalen Brunson, the biggest star in the city.

Now, despite the rivalry, Joe made it clear he has a ton of respect for Reg ... just not at Knicks games.

"You know, we love Reggie Miller, man. He's a Hall of Famer, but we had fun [Wednesday] night."

When Miller returned to Los Angeles, holding the L, we tried to ask the NBA legend about the chant ... but he wasn't in a talkative mood.