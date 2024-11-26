Menendez Brothers' Thanksgiving Includes Grub, Football and Worship Service

The Menendez brothers are going to spend at least one more Thanksgiving behind bars ... and TMZ has the cranberry sauce on what their gobble-gobble day is going to look like.

A source in the California Department of Corrections tells TMZ ... Lyle and Erik -- who've been in prison nearly 35 years for the double murder of their parents -- will feast on turkey slices, mashed potatoes, greens, and peach pie this Thanksgiving.

Also happening at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego ... a non-denominational worship service -- and visitors will be allowed in the designated area.

On the tube ... football is likely going to be watched all day ... since the family movies available to inmates are a bummer, obviously.

As we previously reported ... Erik and Lyle had their resentencing hearing set for next month, but it was pushed from Dec. 11 to January 30-31 to give incoming D.A. Nathan Hochman more time to evaluate the case.

During their international headline-making trials, prosecutors argued Erik and Lyle were motivated by greed when they killed their parents, but the brothers claimed they were acting in self-defense after years of sexual abuse at home -- an argument they claim this new evidence backs up.

The case is once again making headlines thanks to a series and a doc on Netflix that reignited interest in the brutal double murder.